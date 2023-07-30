Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

