Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.73. Fosun International shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Fosun International Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

