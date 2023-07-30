Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 136,442 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,876,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 1,386,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,957. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

