Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

