Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. 6,686,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

