Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

PNC traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $135.50. 1,736,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

