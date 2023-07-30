Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,639. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

