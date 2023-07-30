Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,198 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

