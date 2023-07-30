Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 632,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 983,410 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.