Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 19.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $3,938,000.

Shares of BATS BUFF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 45,293 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

