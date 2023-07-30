FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 485 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,198,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after buying an additional 137,085 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 7,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 20,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,476,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

