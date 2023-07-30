FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.7 %

MDLZ traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $75.04. 10,226,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.