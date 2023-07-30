FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. 6,795,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

