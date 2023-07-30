FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Arista Networks Trading Down 6.1 %

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,289,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,574. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

