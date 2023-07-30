FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded down $6.85 on Friday, hitting $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,130. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

