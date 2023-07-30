FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 109,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RTX by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,621,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.