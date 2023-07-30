Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

