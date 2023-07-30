Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
NYSE:FMS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $27.72.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.