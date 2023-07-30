Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

