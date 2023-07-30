Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 104.4% in July

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 414,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

