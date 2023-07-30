Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 104.4% in July

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 414,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
See Also
