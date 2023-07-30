FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $260.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

