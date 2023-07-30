GateToken (GT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $484,264.28

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00014216 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $408.94 million and $484,264.28 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,701,447 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,701,447.27464375 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.16582547 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $500,362.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

