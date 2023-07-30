GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $137.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

GATX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.50.

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

