General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

