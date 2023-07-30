Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRPTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getlink in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Getlink from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

