GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

GCT stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. GigaCloud Technology has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

