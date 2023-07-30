GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 2.2 %
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.