GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.00 million-$130.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.79 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

GitLab stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 981,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,826. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,274 shares of company stock worth $15,462,812. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

