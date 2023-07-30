GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.81 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,274 shares of company stock worth $15,462,812 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GitLab by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.