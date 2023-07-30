Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 12,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.19.
Glencore Company Profile
