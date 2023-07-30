Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 12,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.