Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLCNF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 12,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Glencore has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.