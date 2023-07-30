Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.
Glencore Price Performance
Shares of GLCNF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 12,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Glencore has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
Glencore Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.