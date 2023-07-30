Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

