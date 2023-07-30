Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the June 30th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

CTEC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,801. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 459,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 197,042 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 240,594 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 165,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

