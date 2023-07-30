Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.95. 100,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.