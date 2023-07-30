Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period.
BUG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.95. 100,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
