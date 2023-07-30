Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $14.76. Gogo shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 1,598,535 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 10.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $2,578,878,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.