Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Good Gaming Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. 47,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,676. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.03.
Good Gaming Company Profile
