Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. 47,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,676. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.03.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

Good Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.