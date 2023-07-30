Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Price Performance

NYSE:AJX opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $162.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

