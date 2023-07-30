Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $801,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

