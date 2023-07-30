Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,789 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

