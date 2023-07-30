Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

