Gries Financial LLC Makes New $12.40 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.93. 896,964 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

