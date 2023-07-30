Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after buying an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after buying an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 1,513,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

