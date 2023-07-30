Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after buying an additional 1,428,034 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after buying an additional 226,198 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 141,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 122,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.12. 157,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

