Head to Head Analysis: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 33.81% 20.41% 15.79% Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -250.90%

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $12.17 billion 6.72 $4.34 billion $36.80 20.27 Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 4 16 0 2.71 Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $868.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Immune Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority; and AstraZeneca PLC. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

