Head to Head Comparison: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and MedTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 324.30 -$44.19 million ($1.37) -2.06 MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A

MedTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sera Prognostics and MedTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.63%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and MedTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -12,891.82% -41.18% -36.71% MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% 1.66%

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. MedTech Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Medtech Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

