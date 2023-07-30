Head-To-Head Survey: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) vs. Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) and Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butterfly Network and Össur hf.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $73.29 million 6.65 -$168.72 million ($0.79) -3.03 Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Össur hf. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.3% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Butterfly Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Butterfly Network and Össur hf.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -215.28% -46.69% -36.29% Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Butterfly Network and Össur hf., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 1 2 0 2.67 Össur hf. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 126.64%. Given Butterfly Network’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Össur hf..

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Össur hf. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as clinical support and services. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees. The Bracing & Supports segment provides bracing and supports products, such as supporting devices for spinal, knee, hip, foot, ankle, and hands that are primarily used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes; and injury solutions to enhance the healing process of fractures and ligament injuries. It serves specialized healthcare providers, including orthopedic and prosthetic clinics, hospitals, and surgery centers. The company sells its products through its direct sales networks and distributors. Össur hf. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland. Össur hf. is a subsidiary of William Demant Invest A/S.

