Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.04 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $34.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,410,689,857 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,410,689,857.0123 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05293377 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $40,185,611.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

