Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,829. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

