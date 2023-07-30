Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.2% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,589.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.89. The company had a trading volume of 770,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,175. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.