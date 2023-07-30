HI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $333,369.71 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $9.80 million and $333,369.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.40 or 1.00048093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00310252 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $581,734.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

