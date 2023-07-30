Hill Island Financial LLC Has $48.94 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 19.7% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $48,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,352. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

