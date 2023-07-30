Hill Island Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 293,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,560. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

