HitBTC Token (HIT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $455,853.16

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $455,853.16 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

